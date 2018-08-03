(Bloomberg) -- China plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports of U.S.-manufactured solar cells as part of its $60 billion retaliation against President Donald Trump’s proposed $200 billion in import tariffs.

China is the world’s biggest manufacture of solar cells, which are assembled into photovoltaic panels, and the U.S. exports few, if any, to China. Noticeably absent from the latest list is polysilicon, the main ingredient in solar cells, which the U.S. does export to China.

Polysilicon duties are already in place due to an earlier trade dispute that’s now in its fourth year. Polysilicon producers in the U.S. include REC Silicon ASA and Hemlock Semiconductor Corp. REC, which is based in Norway, fired about 100 people at a factory in Washington last month related to the trade dispute with China.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Martin in New York at cmartin11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Ryan at jryan173@bloomberg.net, Will Wade

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.