(Bloomberg) -- China will cut the purchase tax levied on some low-emission passenger vehicles by half, according to a statement on the finance ministry’s website, as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns crush consumer confidence and the government pulls out all stops to spur economic growth.

The tax cut will cover cars sold from June to December and apply to low-emission automobiles costing 300,000 yuan ($45,000) or less, according to the statement Tuesday.

Authorities in the world’s second-largest economy are facing an uphill battle to stimulate spending and are now calling upon banks to lend more. Loan growth weakened in April to the worst level in almost five years and several indicators suggest the data for May won’t be much better.

Not a single car was sold in Shanghai -- subject to a punitive two-month lockdown to stamp out the virus -- last month, with almost all dealerships in the city closed.

