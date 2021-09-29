(Bloomberg) -- An energy shortage in China has forced silicon makers in the world’s top producer to dramatically slash output, a signal that the price of solar panels is about to rise.

The government ordered industrial silicon makers in southwest China’s Yunnan Province to cut output by 90% and reduce energy consumption until December as the country grapples with an energy crunch. One key product, polysilicon, is found in 95% of all solar panels.

The move could further fracture the global supply chain that has already been upended by geopolitics, with the U.S. detaining some Chinese imports earlier this year for alleged labor abuses in the nation’s Xinjiang region. It all points to higher prices for solar panels.

“It is yet another excuse for polysilicon makers to increase the price, and the pricing environment for solar modules is very nervous at the moment,” said Jenny Chase, BloombergNEF’s head of global solar research.

The price of solar-grade polysilicon exceeded $31.23 per kilogram on Wednesday, the highest since 2011. Prices for photovoltaic modules that make up panels have also risen slightly to 24.8 cents per watt, from 24.3 cents last week.

Escalating electricity demand in China is outpacing supply in the country, reflecting the strain on global energy markets.

