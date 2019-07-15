(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

China’s economy slowed to the weakest pace since quarterly data began in 1992 amid the ongoing trade standoff with the U.S., while monthly indicators provided signs that a stabilization is emerging The data sent mixed signals, but overall, risks are tilted toward a slowdown in coming quarters, says Bloomberg Economics’ David Qu. Separately, home-price growth in China weakened for the first time since February after authorities widened curbs to tamp down on a market that was re-inflating

A full-blown currency war where major central banks and governments, including the U.S., deliberately weaken their currencies can no longer be ruled out, Pacific Investment Management Co.’s global economic adviser Joachim Fels wrote in a report

Germany had a bad second quarter. But that’s not all. Elevated risks from protectionism, souring sentiment and a turn in the global investment cycle are likely to keep a lid on growth in 2H. Bloomberg Economics now projects a below-consensus rate of expansion this year and next

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell left it all but certain he will reduce interest rates this month for the first time in a decade. Bloomberg Economics’ Carl Riccadonna says while the Fed continues to emphasize data dependence, even a streak of unanticipated strength won’t prevent officials from cutting

The risk of a U.K. recession is at its highest level in more than a decade, according to the Resolution Foundation; London house prices fell less than usual this month as sellers held back in a sign that the market may be stabilizing, according to Rightmove

The new normal of global trade is there are few safe harbors. That’s the lesson Eclat Textile Co. is learning: first in China, now in Vietnam

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan downplayed the risk of U.S. sanctions after buying a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system

