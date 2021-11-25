(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
- China’s economy continued to slow in November with car and home sales dropping again as the property market crisis dragged on
- The Bank of Japan’s newest board member said she’s seeing a gradual emergence of upward price trends that bears close watching, even as the bank holds its monetary stimulus in place
- Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to tighten policy faster than previously anticipated next year amid rising inflationary pressures
- South Korea’s growth will remain solid in 2022, Bloomberg Economics says, while inflation will ease back toward the central bank’s target from the first quarter, allowing for gradual policy normalization
- A failure to respond to climate change will lead Australia’s debt costs to spiral, according to government planners
- The ECB is weighing curbs on the riskiest part of banks’ lending to indebted companies amid fears of a potential blow-up in the market
- The German economy expanded less than initially reported in the third quarter, hampered by a drop in investment spending
- Surging employment and tax revenue have economists arguing that disappointing data don’t accurately reflect Spain’s recovery
- Brazil’s consumer prices rose higher than expected, adding to signs inflationary pressures are widespread despite aggressive rate hikes
- The Riksbank expects to start hiking in 2024, the first sign from the Swedish central bank it sees an end in sight to ultra-loose policy
- Migration from the EU to the U.K. went into reverse for the first time since 1991 last year
