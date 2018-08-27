China Slows Again, Nafta 2.0, Australia's New Money Man: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The earliest indicators for China’s economy show that the pace of expansion slowed for a fourth month in August

For Australia’s new Treasurer, managing the economy is likely a welcome relief from the poisonous infighting that lead to his unexpected promotion

President Trump said the U.S. is pursuing a new trade accord with Mexico to replace Nafta and called on Canada to join the deal soon or risk being left out; here’s how the new deal would be different

Consumer confidence in South Korea fell to the lowest in 17 months, amid a faltering job market and escalating global trade battles

Japan’s finance minister will travel to Beijing later this week for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in a sign of warming relations between the second- and third-largest economies

India’s economy is shrugging off global trade wars and is on course to becoming the fastest-growing major economy this year

Is this time really different? San Francisco’s Fed has bad news for those declaring an inverted yield curve is no longer a recession predictor

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Paul Jackson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.