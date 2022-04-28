(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest solar manufacturer said exports to American customers have faced significant disruptions as nearly all shipments are detained at the U.S. border.

Most of Longi Green Energy Technology Co.’s shipments to the U.S. in the first quarter were detained, creating long delays and posing great challenges, Chairman Zhong Baoshen said in an earnings call Wednesday.

U.S. Customs started to detain solar products shipped by multiple Chinese companies last year after the government banned some solar materials from Xinjiang due to alleged human rights abuses in the region, which Beijing has repeatedly denied.

“The situation is that almost every order will be checked and detained,” Zhong said. The company needs to go through a long process before the shipments get approval for release, he said.

Longi has had to pay more than 300 million yuan ($45 million) in demurrage and storage fees from September through March because of the delays. But it’s still shipping to most of its U.S. customers, who have agreed to pay for some of the extra expenses, according to Longi.

Longi planned to sell 11 gigawatts of solar products to the U.S. in 2022, but was only able to ship 200 megawatts in the first quarter due to the disruptions.

The company is counting on rising demand from the European market to help make up for the disruption in the U.S., Zhong said. The share of revenue from Europe rose to 28.3% in the first quarter of this year from 20.4% in 2021, according to Longi.

