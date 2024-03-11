(Bloomberg) -- Chinese solar shares extended their recent gains amid speculation the government will relax caps on renewable installation, improving the outlook for the sector.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. and Flat Glass Group Co. both jumped at least 8% in Hong Kong after analysts at firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cited market speculation China will allow a curtailment rate of more than 5% for power generated from renewable projects including solar farms. That should improve the outlook for solar installation, they said.

Solar curtailment involves limiting the generation or transmission of solar power for economic or grid-capacity reasons. The curtailment rate is currently capped at 5%.

The relaxation is likely given regulators’ recent tone on managing renewable power utilization at a “reasonable level” and policy pushing distributed generation deployment, according to JPMorgan analysts including Alan Hon. They raised the full-year estimate for China solar installation by 21%.

Chinese solar stocks have gained in recent weeks, helped by improving industry fundamentals, with Xinyi Solar’s robust earnings giving the sector a boost. The stock rose for an eighth day Monday, its longest streak since 2018.

The supply-demand outlook is improving as the oversupply issue is gradually being resolved, some of the analysts said.

