(Bloomberg) -- An alleged China spy balloon was able to gather intelligence from several US military sites, NBC reported, citing two current senior US officials and one former senior administration official.

China was able to transmit the information it collected in real time, and the intelligence collected was mostly from electronic signals rather than images, the officials said.

The Defense Department pointed NBC to comments from February, which said the balloon had “limited additive value” for intelligence collection by the Chinese government. China has maintained that it was a weather balloon that went off course.

A US fighter jet shot the balloon down off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4.

