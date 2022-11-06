(Bloomberg) -- China’s top envoy for climate change called for more aid to developing nations as delegates from about 200 countries arrived in Egypt for a new round of global negotiations.

“I hope the conference this time will meet the demands of developing countries as much as possible as it is held in Egypt, a developing nation,” Xie Zhenhua said during an event hosted in China’s pavilion Sunday, including funds to help nations adapt to a warming climate.

The summit, held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, started with a deal to include the issue of loss and damage -- compensating the developing world for the impacts of climate change -- in negotiations for the first time. While developing nations want help for impacts of a warming they didn’t cause, rich countries remain wary of opening a door that could lead to unlimited financial claims.

But the prior commitments made to developing nations still haven’t been met, including a pledge to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance.

China -- the world’s largest carbon emitter -- sent a delegation group of more than 50 people, a similar size in the previous COPs to Egypt, led by Zhao Yingmin, a vice minister of Ecology and Environment. The Chinese pavilion is red color and built in a traditional style and has a shelf full of the books written by the President Xi Jinping on diplomacy and governance at the entrance.

Xie declined to respond to a question over the possibility for China and the U.S. to resume formal bilateral talks on climate changes during the event. John Kerry, Xie’s counterpart, said late last month that they have quietly traded some messages in the hopes of resuming talks. China halted negotiations on climate and several other issues in August after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial Taiwan visit.

