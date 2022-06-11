(Bloomberg) -- Chinese police have begun training their Solomon Islands counterparts in the South Pacific nation following a security pact between the two countries that riled governments from Canberra to Washington.

Training took place June 7-11 at the headquarters of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and included self-defense and counterattack drills as well as basic survival skills, according to a statement from the Solomon Islands government.

“The security challenges are evolving and still out there threatening this nation and therefore RSIPF must be well prepared to tackle these threats,” it said.

The security pact was signed in April in a rebuff to Australia and the US, which had pressured the small nation to reject the deal amid their concerns over China’s growing influence in the region.

