(Bloomberg) -- China processed a record amount of crude at the start of the year as refiners ramped up operations to meet holiday demand.

The volume of oil processed in January and February was 118.76 million tons, an all time high and 3% more than the same period last year, government data released on Monday show. That’s equivalent to 14.51 million barrels a day, according to Bloomberg calculations.

China’s fuel demand jumped as people traveled for the Lunar New Year holiday that started mid-February. Trips in private vehicles soared, with expressway passenger volumes 54% higher than 2019 levels, while airlines saw 19% more people than the pre-pandemic peak, according to BloombergNEF.

Apparent oil demand in January-February gained 6.1% to 14.36 million barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nationwide crude production was 35.11 million tons, 2.9% higher than a year ago, official figures show.

