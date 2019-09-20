(Bloomberg) -- China Investment Corp., the nation’s $941 billion sovereign wealth fund, reported a 2.35% loss on its overseas investments last year amid tumbling global equity markets.

Chairman Peng Chun didn’t strike an optimistic note about the future either, telling reporters in Beijing that the investing environment is “more difficult” this year due to rising asset-price volatility, unilateralism, slowing global growth and tighter regulatory scrutiny on foreign investments.

Last year’s loss compares with a record 17.6% gain in 2017. Peng, speaking at the release of CIC’s 2018 annual report on Friday, said that the firm was seeking to lower risk and leverage in its portfolio as uncertainties rise.

Peng took the helm in April, two years after his predecessor left, and has been seeking new ways to bolster returns as oil-supply disruptions add to prolonged trade tensions between China and the U.S., complicating the prospect for global growth. CIC aims to boost non-public investments to 50% by the end of 2022, it said in a statement.

Rolling Returns

The loss adds pressure on CIC’s new management because it lowers the firm’s 10-year rolling annualized yield, which Beijing uses to evaluate the fund’s performance. The fund hasn’t received any additional capital from the government for investing overseas since 2012. CIC’s 2018 10-year annualized return was 6.07%, beating targets.

CIC was created in 2007 to pursue higher returns on China’s then surging foreign-exchange reserves. But that stockpile has shrunk about one-quarter from a peak in 2014, reducing any incentive for Beijing to hand over any more money.

Former President Tu Guangshao said last year that CIC plans to reduce its exposure to volatile public markets and to boost alternative and direct investments to 45% or more of its overseas portfolio in three years to seek more stable returns.

CIC had previously estimated a loss of between 3% to 4% for 2018, Bloomberg reported in April. Norway’s $1 trillion state fund dropped 6.1% over the same period, its worst performance since 2011.

