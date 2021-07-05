(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese state-backed fund will take a stake in the retail arm of billionaire Zhang Jindong’s Suning empire, marking another step in Beijing’s efforts to clean up its heavily indebted conglomerates.

The fund, led by the Nanjing state asset management committee and the Jiangsu provincial government, will take a 16.96% stake in Suning.com Co. at 5.59 yuan a share, according to a statement Monday. That’s the same price the stock was trading at before it was halted June 16, valuing the deal at about 8.8 billion yuan ($1.36 billion).

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and leading Chinese appliance makers Midea Group Co. and Haier Group Co. are also partners in the fund, as are smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp., and TCL Technology Group Corp. After the transaction, none of the major holders will have a controlling stake.

Suning.com had a market value of about 52 billion yuan ($8 billion) before the trading halt, but it’s been in trouble for some time. The retail business was weakened by a slowdown in spending during the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about its cash flow intensified in September, when Zhang waived his right to a 20 billion yuan payment from China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer.

The stock tumbled to a nearly eight-year low in Shenzhen last month after a Beijing court froze 3 billion yuan worth of shares held by Zhang -- representing 5.8% of Suning.com -- and creditors agreed to extend a bond for Suning Appliance Group Co., which is owned by Zhang and fellow co-founder Bu Yang.

