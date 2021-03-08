(Bloomberg) -- Chinese state funds intervened to alleviate declines in the stock market as a rout showed no signs of slowing.

State-related funds are stepping in to ensure market stability during the government’s key policy meeting in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader said clients linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The CSI 300 Index pared a loss of as much as 3.2% to 1.2% as of 10:47 a.m. local time. The gauge on Monday posted its steepest decline since July to fall below its 100-day moving average. The champions that drove the recent rally are falling fastest; Kweichow Moutai Co. has lost 25% from last month’s peak, wiping out almost $130 billion in value.

Offshore investors purchased a net $383 million of Chinese shares via Hong Kong as of 10:43 a.m. local time.

