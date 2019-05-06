(Bloomberg) -- China called on its “National Team” of state investors to prepare to stabilize the stock market if needed on Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as the Shanghai Composite Index plunged the most in seven months.

The instructions from senior government officials came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with steeper tariffs, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. It was unclear whether state funds had taken any action by the midday trading break. The Shanghai Composite fell as much as 5.8 percent as Trump’s threat ramped up tensions in a trade conflict that many investors had hoped was nearing an end.

Chinese authorities have a long history of intervening to smooth swings in the country’s $7 trillion stock market, though their efforts have had mixed success in recent years. Maintaining market calm may help President Xi Jinping’s negotiators project strength as they try to strike a trade deal without giving away too much to Washington.

Past instances of Chinese market intervention have tended to become most visible during the afternoon, with V-shaped rallies led by stocks that have large weightings in benchmark indexes.

Signs of government support also emerged outside the stock market on Monday. At least one big Chinese bank offered to sell the U.S. currency as the onshore yuan fell toward 6.80 per dollar, according to traders, limiting depreciation in the Chinese currency after it dropped the most in nearly three months. Separately, China’s central bank said that it will set a lower reserve requirement ratio for mid- and small-sized banks focusing on local economies.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

While the National Team’s influence helped ensure a steady bull market in Chinese stocks for much of 2016 and 2017, the government was widely criticized for its botched attempts to end a $5 trillion selloff in mid-2015.

This year, the Shanghai Composite is one of the world’s best-performing benchmark stock indexes. It’s up 16 percent even after Monday’s slide, buoyed by looser credit conditions in China and signs that Asia’s largest economy is stabilizing after a tough 2018.

