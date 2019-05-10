(Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-backed funds were active in buying domestic equities on Friday after they had slumped in the wake of the Trump administration imposing the biggest hit yet to China’s exports to the U.S.

State funds jumped in after the lunch break, when the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4% after being up as much as 2.6% in the morning session, according to two people familiar with the matter. That helps explain the sharp V in intraday trading, one of them said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

By 2:26 p.m., the Shanghai Composite was back up 3%. By contrast, Japanese shares -- which had also risen in the Asian morning session -- closed down in the wake of the escalation in tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Beijing vowed to take necessary “counter-measures” against the increase in American tariffs to 25% from 10% on more than $200 billion of Chinese goods, though officials have yet to detail the steps. Investors may also be looking for any broader policy response to cushion the country’s economy, all the more so after data on Thursday showed a slowdown in credit growth for April.

State-backed funds were already reported to be active earlier this week, when Chinese stocks cratered in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweet threatening to raise tariffs. The measures weren’t enough to forestall a 5.6% slide in the Shanghai Composite Monday, the biggest tumble since February 2016.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment on any measures to prop up stocks Friday.

Read more: When Stocks Crash, China Turns to Its ‘National Team’

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Steven Yang in Beijing at kyang74@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Will Davies

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.