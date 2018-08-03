(Bloomberg) -- China stepped in to try to cushion the yuan after a record string of weekly losses saw the currency closing in on the key milestone of 7 per dollar.

China’s central bank will impose a reserve requirement of 20 percent on financial institutions trading in some foreign-exchange forwards for clients, according to a People’s Bank of China statement on Friday evening. The move is aimed at preventing macro financial risks as the foreign exchange market shows signs of volatility amid recent trade frictions, the central bank said. The yuan surged in offshore trading and U.S. stock-index futures turned higher after the news, though the moves pared after China detailed how it plans to retaliate against U.S. tariff proposals.

“This move shows the PBOC is getting increasingly concerned with the yuan’s depreciation, which has been too quick and could lead to a chain reaction, triggering capital flight," said Xia Le, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s chief Asia economist in Hong Kong. "The PBOC will use more measures to reverse the market’s overly bearish expectations on the yuan."

Xia said he expects the yuan will remain basically stable against a basket of currencies in the near term, though "its long-term fate hinges on the trade war."

The currency tumbled as low as 6.8965 per dollar Friday before suddenly paring the move ahead of the official close, when traders said they saw at least one large bank aggressively selling dollars. The weakness comes as trade friction intensifies.

