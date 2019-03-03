(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks climbed, with the Shanghai equity gauge breaching its closely-watched 3,000 level for the first time since June, amid renewed optimism over trade talks with the U.S.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.6 percent to 3,073.03 as of the mid-day break in the city. The gauge had failed to rise above that threshold on three separate days last week, capping an eight-week rising streak. The U.S. and China are close to a trade deal that could end most or all American tariffs, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

"We need to see whether this level can be sustained -- that’s the most crucial thing," said Ronald Wan, chief executive of Partners Capital International Ltd. "The government definitely wants to sustain the level and for investors, confidence seems to be stronger. But a lot of companies are still facing liquidity issues and they may choose to cash out."

The Shanghai measure has become one of the best performers among major global indexes this year, reversing its status as the worst performer in 2018, as risk appetite returned amid optimism over trade negotiations, stabilizing yuan and government stimulus to support economic growth. China’s annual National People’s Congress kicks off on Tuesday, with investors closely watching for policy clues.

The small-cap ChiNext Index jumped 4.7 percent, taking its year-to-date surge to 31 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.8 percent at 11:40 a.m. local time, while a measure of mainland companies traded in the city rose 1.6 percent.

