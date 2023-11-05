(Bloomberg) -- This week is another crunch week for China markets, with inflation in the spotlight, while bank earnings will round out the effects of high interest rates on credit. From the Earthshot awards in Singapore to the Melbourne Cup in Australia, here’s what to look forward to.

The big advice. Trying to decide whether to invest in China? Here’s what some of the biggest names in the industry are doing.

The big prize. Singapore is going green. I mean literally. On Monday, the city’s famous landmark buildings will be lit up in green to mark the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards. The following day, the third annual awards ceremony will reveal this year’s five winners.

The small short. From tomorrow, Philippine investors will be able to sell shares they don’t own. Will the introduction of short-selling stem an outflow of foreign funds in one of Asia’s smallest stock markets?

The big data. China’s deflationary pressures just aren’t going away, with consumer price data on Thursday likely to show a slide back into deflation. In Australia, the central bank could surprise by not raising rates and instead follow the lead of the Fed. GDP growth may wax in the Philippines and wane in Indonesia.

The big pile. The cash mountain at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway rose to record $157.2 billion on a dearth of meaningful deals.

The big results. Weak credit demand may weigh on Asian bank earnings, with results from Singapore’s banks DBS and OCBC giving more clues on loan growth after stablemate UOB earlier forecast it may stay subdued into 2024.

The big breakthrough. Climate negotiators ended months of impasse on how to help vulnerable nations deal with the losses and damage from extreme weather, with an interim agreement to get the World Bank to host a compensation fund for the next four years.

The big shrink. With 10-year Treasuries paying out 4.5%, the global pile of junk-rated corporate debt is tumbling.

The big chill. After years of pumping money into electric vehicles, Tesla, Ford and GM are rethinking investments as cash-strapped consumers balk at the cost of an EV. “We have to make our cars more affordable,” says Elon Musk.

And finally, will Gold Trip hold off the challenge from Irish galloper Vauban in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup?

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.