(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator has given the go-head for three companies to float shares on a newly created board for high-tech businesses, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc., a network security service firm in Beijing; Eyebright Medical Group, a Beijing-based eye-care company; and Hefei Jianghang Aircraft Equipment Co., a manufacturer of aircraft equipment, received approval to hold initial public offerings on the Shanghai board, Xinhua reported, citing the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The three companies will confirm the dates of their offerings and publish prospectuses after discussing it with the exchange, Xinhua said.

Companies that recently staged IPOs in China are racking up record gains thanks to surging stocks of industrial and banking heavyweights, and high-tech small-caps, in the $9.3 trillion A-share market.

Shares of QuantumCTek Co., which develops information security products, jumped tenfold on Thursday when they made their trading debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board, known as the Star market. The high-tech board sets no cap on price moves for a stock’s first five days of trading, compared with a 44% limit on the first day and 10% thereafter elsewhere in China.

