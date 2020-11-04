A Chinese stock whose local language name sounds like “Trump wins big” soared in Shenzhen, repeating its performance in 2016 when he unexpectedly became U.S. President.

Wisesoft Co., whose Chinese name “Chuan Da Zhi Sheng” sounds like “Trump wins big” to mandarin speakers, rose as much as 9.8 per cent on Wednesday. Back in 2016, the stock jumped 6.4 per cent on Election Day.

Wednesday’s gain is the biggest for the firm since July. The stock has gained 21 per cent this year, compared with the 7.4 per cent gain of the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index. Wisesoft is based in China’s Sichuan province and its main products include air traffic management systems.