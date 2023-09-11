(Bloomberg) -- Leveraged China equity positions saw their biggest daily increase in over three years on Monday as new rules took effect that lower the deposit ratio for high-risk trades including short sales.

The increase pushed the total outstanding amount of margin debt to 1.5 trillion yuan ($205 million). That’s still more than a third below the peak in 2015, when easy access to leverage fueled a stock market bubble before officials moved to contain it.

The latest regulations on borrowing for trading came in a package of policies late last month aimed at reinvigorating stagnating capital markets and boosting investors confidence. In enacting the changes, which also included a stamp duty cut, regulators said investors have become more rational in recent years and risk-awareness has increased, while the amount of leverage is stable.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.