(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock turnover sank to a new low for 2023 on Tuesday, with just 636 billion yuan ($87 billion) worth of onshore equities changing hands in the near $10 trillion market. That compares with the 900 billion yuan average for the year.

Sentiment has continued to cool in recent weeks despite a raft of measures to support financial markets — including the limiting of share sales by top stakeholders and encouraging buybacks — and signs that the economy is on the mend. The CSI 300 Index of mainland shares has extended its weakness into September, set for a second monthly drop.

