(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator said it will move to fix “market failures” in extreme cases, giving its most detailed pledge yet on when it acts to contain turmoil in the world’s second-largest stock market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will “act decisively” in the stock market under “extreme circumstances,” Wu Qing, chairman of the watchdog, told reporters Wednesday at a press conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday.

Scenarios that could prompt action include severe deviations from fundamentals, irrational fluctuations, liquidity drying up and indications of market panic, said Wu. Normally, the CSRC would allow the market to run its own course, he said.

The top regulator’s public remarks — made during his first media briefing since he took office last month — come as Beijing is struggling to restore confidence in the nation’s $9 trillion stock market after three consecutive years of losses.

Wu said the regulator will improve relevant regulations to prevent systemic risks. It will crack down on market manipulation, step up spot checks on firms that filed for listings and boost investor protection.

The regulator will also seek to better regulate quantitative trading and boost fairness, he said. The CSRC recently disciplined some quantitative funds for malpractices seen as disrupting markets, and tightened rules on major institutional investors by banning net sales at the open and close of each trading day.

The official, known for his zero tolerance for wrongdoing and hard-line approach, had raised hope of more forceful measures to revive stocks. Wu led a series of seminars with investors, listed firms and foreign institutions last month. The regulator had pledged to take heed of all suggestions, even criticism, from market participants and address their concerns promptly, in an unusually humble tone.

China’s recent efforts to restore investor confidence have so far helped to put a floor under stock prices. The benchmark CSI 300 index has gained almost 12% from its five-year low hit last month.

