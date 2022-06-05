(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks advanced on Monday as bets rose that economic activity will pick up after Beijing rolled back Covid-19 restrictions.

The CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 1.3% as traders returned after the long weekend. Shares related to electric vehicles led the advance after BYD Co. posted strong May sales. The smaller, growth-heavy ChiNext gauge rallied more than 3%.

China’s overall outbreak has been trending down steadily, allowing authorities to loosen the strict curbs put in place and spurring optimism among equity investors. The easing in Beijing comes after the financial hub of Shanghai last week moved toward dismantling a bruising two-month lockdown.

The CSI gauge climbed 2.2% last week, capping its third weekly advance in four. A rethink of earnings expectations is adding to optimism that the worst may be over for China’s beleaguered stocks.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. expect profits to rise for the benchmark in the second half of this year.

READ: Earnings Beats Raise Hope for China Equity Outlook: Taking Stock

Stocks also climbed in Hong Kong, led by Meituan, after the delivery giant’s first-quarter sales beat consensus.

