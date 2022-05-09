(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as Premier Li Keqiang’s warning about the jobs situation added to persistent investor worries about the economic fallout from Covid outbreaks and the strict curbs to quell them.

The CSI 300 Index slid as much as 1.4% as losses deepened in afternoon trading, although less than the 1.8% loss in the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The Chinese gauge slumped 2.7% last week in a holiday-shortened period, and is down almost 22% so far this year.

China’s exports and imports struggled in April, customs data showed Monday, as worsening virus outbreaks crimped demand, undermined production and disrupted logistics in the world’s second-largest economy.

Premier Li Keqiang warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation over the weekend, as Beijing and Shanghai tightened curbs on residents in a bid to contain the virus. China’s Covid Zero policy has been the bane of its stock market in the last few months and traders have said an easing of the stringent stance is needed to spur sustainable gains in equities.

Shares of BYD Co. slumped more than 4% after China’s Changsha government sent a team to the Shenzhen-based automaker’s local factory to investigate its gas emission following complaints from neighbors. The company, along with battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., is among the biggest drags on the CSI 300 index.

