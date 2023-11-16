(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks slid following their rally on Wednesday as traders trimmed positions after the much-anticipated meeting between Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden delivered an outcome that was largely in-line with expectations.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 2% to lead losses among major Asia equity gauges on Thursday. It jumped 4% in the previous session as traders pinned hopes that the meeting between the two leaders will boost sentiment for the Asian nation’s beaten-down assets. On the mainland, the benchmark CSI 300 Index was set to snap a two-day gain.

Biden said the talks had yielded progress in repairing strained ties in the bilateral relationship, hailing agreements to restore high-level military communications, combat fentanyl and open a dialogue over artificial intelligence. However, he called Xi a dictator once again in response to a question at the conclusion of his press conference, potentially casting a shadow over the progress made by both sides.

“Investors may be taking some profit after a strong performance yesterday and are still trying to balance the positive developments from the APEC meeting between Xi-Biden and a somewhat mixed monthly economic report from China,” said David Chao, a strategist at Invesco Asset Management in Singapore.

The property sector continued to be a source of bad news for China’s markets, with data Thursday showing home prices fell the most in eight years in October in a sign that the industry’s slump is worsening.

A gauge of real estate stocks dropped, paring the rally seen in the previous session following a report of a fresh state funding plan.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped close to 3%, led by a selloff in Xiaomi Corp. The stock plunged more than 6% on Thursday as investors were unimpressed by the smartphone giant’s debut electric vehicle, a five-seat sedan with a panoramic glass roof.

The move today might be “sell on good news” following the EV development given the recent rally in Xiaomi shares, said Steven Leung, director at Uob Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. The next thing investors are watching will be its earnings next week, he added.

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.