(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks climbed, adding to Wednesday’s stunning surge, as Beijing’s strong push to stabilize financial markets lured buyers back after a relentless equity selloff.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, jumped as much as 8.2% early on Thursday following a jump in the previous session that was the biggest since 2008. A gauge on Chinese tech surged 12%, tracking an overnight surge in U.S.-listed peers.

Chinese equities are witnessing a sudden turnaround after what seemed like a bottomless rout, as Beijing on Wednesday vowed to keep its stock market stable, ease a regulatory crackdown and support property and technology companies. Market watchers are now debating how sustainable this rebound can be, and whether equities have indeed reached a bottom.

Thursday’s gains come amid a broad rally in global stocks after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected and Chair Jerome Powell assured that the U.S. economy won’t tip into recession.

