China Stocks in U.S. Kick Off Year of the Tiger on Right Foot

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. made a roaring entrance in the Year of the Tiger, with the companies on track for their biggest back-to-back weekly gains in five months.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- comprised of giants like Baidu Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- has gained about 5% since last Friday. The gauge is now on pace for its biggest back-to-back rally since early September, with a surge of more than 12% in the span.

Sentiment was buoyed by state-backed funds’ purchases of local shares as the domestic market reopened for trading after being closed for its annual Lunar New Year holiday.

Investors are hoping that the nascent rally is a precursor to a larger rebound for the group, with some of its heavyweights due to report earnings over the next few weeks. For analysts, though, a major key to the longevity of the gains rests on whether tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate over the next few months.

“It’s hard to read too much into the price action at this point,” said Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge. “China still has macro tailwinds in the form of policy easing, and there is some evidence the regulatory agenda is becoming a tiny bit less draconian, but the zero tolerance Covid policy remains an overhang.”

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell 1.5% at 1:54 p.m. in New York on Friday, joining a broader market selloff, amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates faster than previously expected in order to curb rising U.S. inflation.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Commerce added 33 Chinese entities to its unverified list, a move that may require those firms to acquire additional licenses in order to buy products from American companies. Meanwhile, regulators in China ramped up their crackdown on the education sector, banning online tutoring firms from offering high-school curriculum classes over the current holiday break.

Still, there are early signs that some regulatory worries are waning, with a group of small Chinese firms preparing to list in the U.S. after a six-month gap in deals from the region.

The back-to-back weekly gains by U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have only reversed a small portion of the 43% plunge in 2021, with the gauge largely underperforming global benchmarks.

One area of focus that could make or break the recent rally will be the upcoming deluge of earnings from large-cap Chinese firms. Tech giants including Alibaba, JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and NetEase Inc. are all expected to release quarterly results over the next few weeks. A strong set of outlooks from the group could help allay fears that China’s slowing economy is stunting earnings growth.

“Ultimately we need catalysts as we are heading into the earnings season,” said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors. “We have seen investors come back on the clues that the valuations of these companies are very inexpensive with their historical prices, particularly on a relative basis compared to U.S. tech.”

