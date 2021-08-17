(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. are facing another wave of selling pressure as authorities in Beijing ramp up their crackdown on some of the nation’s largest companies.

Tech-giants like Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo are all lower by more than 3% in premarket trading Tuesday after China’s State Administration for Market Regulation issued a set of draft rules aimed at preventing unfair online competition. The announcement came just hours after the state-backed People’s Daily newspaper issued a commentary saying China would increase scrutiny of the entertainment sector and what it called “idol culture.”

The moves are the latest in a series of announcements that have shaken the confidence of investors as Chinese regulators attempt to rein in the country’s tech titans.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued his most direct warning yet on Monday about the risks of investing in Chinese companies. He has asked SEC staff to take “a pause for now” in approving IPOs of shell companies that Chinese firms use to list shares in the U.S. and wants investors to have more information about how firms are structured.

In the span of just six months, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the U.S. -- has gone from hitting a record high, to plunging nearly 50%. Along the way some of the world’s most prolific investors have started to jump ship.

Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has cut its exposure to shares of companies in the world’s second-biggest economy to zero after they reached 8% of its assets in February. Meanwhile, Paul Marshall, co-founder of the $59 billion hedge fund Marshall Wace, said in a letter to clients last week that people could make the case that U.S.-listed China shares have become “uninvestable.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.