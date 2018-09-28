(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks are limping toward their longest stretch of quarterly losses since the global financial crisis as investors fret about trade tension with the U.S. and a slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index is set for a fourth quarterly drop, the longest slide since 2008. China’s small-caps were battered amid tighter liquidity, and perhaps the only saving grace has been a September rebound led by large, old-economy stocks, on speculation the government may boost stimulus spending. The yuan weakened for a second quarter, and bond yields rose.

The stock losses saw China lose its spot as world’s second biggest equity market in August, overtaken by Japan. Global investors are increasingly sharing in the pain after MSCI Inc. added mainland shares to its indexes this year and as FTSE Russell prepares to include them in 2019.

"Given there is so much negative news surrounding the market this year, investor appetite is increasingly risk-averse," said Zhang Gang, an analyst with Central China Securities Co. "So investors rushed to blue chips and walked away from small-cap stocks because small caps are relatively high in valuation and there’s a lack of liquidity and growth momentum."

While China equity analysts expect stocks to rebound in the final three months of 2018, they were wide of the mark in their predictions for the previous two quarters. "Macro policies to uphold stability have begun to appear so there will be a rebound, but its strength and stability remain to be seen and depend on how polices are carried out," said First Shanghai Securities Ltd. strategist Linus Yip in Hong Kong.

Stocks

The Shanghai Composite Index is set to drop about 1% in the third quarter. The gauge, one of the worst performers in the world this year with a 15% retreat, hit its lowest since November 2014 on Sept. 17. That said, it is set for a gain of about 3% in September as investors bet the government will spend more on building projects

The SSE 50 Index has been one of the few bright spots in China’s markets. The gauge of some of China’s larger companies is in line for a 5.4% advance in the third quarter, its best showing this year. China Railway Construction Corp., New China Life Insurance Co. and PetroChina Co. were the leading gainers

The ChiNext Index of small-cap and tech shares is set to drop 13% in the third quarter after a 15% slide in the previous three months

Currency

The onshore yuan slumped for a second quarter, down 3.8% in the three months through September. The currency has faced pressure from the trade dispute and bets China’s central bank would ease monetary policy further to shore up growth

The currency touched the weakest level since January 2017 in mid-August, before policy makers moved to stem declines with stronger fixings and as liquidity tightened offshore

The offshore yuan lost 3.6% in the third quarter after dropping 5.6% in the previous three months

The Bloomberg replica of the CFETS RMB Index, which tracks the yuan against 24 exchange rates, slid 3.5% for its biggest quarterly decline since the composition of the basket was last adjusted in early 2017. The yuan is close to the weakest level since May 2017 against peers

Bonds

The yield on 10-year government bonds climbed for the first time in three quarters, rising 16 basis points to 3.64%

That came as China’s seven-day and overnight repurchase rates rose from multi-year lows amid tighter cash supply

The yield spread between China’s sovereign debt due in a decade and its U.S. counterpart was last at around 60 basis points, about one third of last year’s peak in November

Hong Kong FX and Rates

The Hong Kong dollar had its biggest daily advance in 15 years last week on a buying stampede

The one-month interbank borrowing cost surged to the highest since 2008, narrowing its gap with the U.S. rates to 3 basis points, compared with more than 100 basis points in April

The city’s de facto central bank stepped in to support the currency from dropping beyond the weak end of its trading band multiple times in August

Hong Kong banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Hang Seng Bank Ltd., boosted their prime rates for the first time since March 2006 this week

The cost of the Hong Kong dollar’s interest-rate swaps is close to the highest in nearly a decade, suggesting traders are pricing in even higher borrowing costs

--With assistance from April Ma.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Ken Wang in Beijing at ywang1690@bloomberg.net;Tian Chen in Hong Kong at tchen259@bloomberg.net;Emma Dai in Hong Kong at edai8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Philip Glamann, Sarah Wells

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.