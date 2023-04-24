(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks posted their biggest two-day loss this year as geopolitical tensions and signs of an uneven recovery spurred traders to pare exposure ahead of the Golden Week holiday.

The CSI 300 benchmark closed 1.2% lower to breach a key technical level, led by declines in technology and materials shares. That added to a 2% drop on Friday.

Geopolitical tensions are at the top of investors’ minds as the Biden administration plans to limit investments in key parts of China’s economy. Sentiment had already been fragile over the economic recovery, and the threat of a new Covid wave is adding to the edginess of traders.

“The CSI 300 has now breached below its key 200-day moving average reinforcing the ongoing profit-taking activities” due to a lack of further liquidity support from the central bank, said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte. Additionally, “traders do not want to hold open short-term positions” given the upcoming holidays, he added.

Onshore markets will close May 1-3.

The declines pushed the benchmark further away from entering a bull market after failed efforts earlier this year. Foreign investors sold 11.45 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) of mainland shares via trading links with Hong Kong over the past two sessions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.6% to close below a key psychological level of 20,000.

“Continued geopolitical worries” and “concerns about further US restrictions” are weakening sentiment, said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “I think at this point, investors try to see the negative in every headline.”

