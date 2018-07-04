(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities resumed their decline on Wednesday, heading for the lowest close since March 2016 as the approach of the first round of U.S. tariffs on Friday overshadowed a second day of gains in the yuan.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7 percent as of the mid-day trading break, having briefly risen 0.2 percent early in the morning. The ChiNext index of small caps and technology stocks tumbled 2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 1.1 percent, in line for its lowest since Dec. 6. The declines came even as the yuan traded offshore headed for its biggest gain in nearly two months.

“The yuan has stabilized a bit, but it remains to be seen if it can halt its losses,” said First Shanghai Securities strategist Linus Yip. “Sentiment is still very weak in the market as investors are still very concerned about trade tensions.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanny Yu in Hong Kong at jyu107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Will Davies, Kana Nishizawa

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.