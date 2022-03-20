(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong rose on Monday, resuming last week’s historic rally, as investors bet on more policy support even after the loan prime rate was left unchanged.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1% in early trading, helped by gains in property developers and technology firms, after slipping on Friday following a stunning two-day rally. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks China’s biggest technology companies, advanced as much as 3.3%.

Chinese stocks have had a roller-coaster ride in the past week, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index initially diving on concerns about Beijing’s close ties with Moscow and fears that the U.S. may delist Chinese firms. The gauge then jumped 21% in two days, the most since 1998, after the authorities vowed to stabilize markets and ease a regulatory crackdown.

Worries about U.S.-China tensions have eased following a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on Friday, with China’s top envoy to Washington pledging his country “will do everything” to de-escalate the war in Ukraine.

State-run Chinese Securities Journal on Monday continued to urge investors to be optimistic about the local stock market due to policy support. The newspaper also reported some 30 Shanghai-listed companies have proposed nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of stock buybacks this month to shore up confidence.

