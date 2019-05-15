(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks rose, as investors considered whether Beijing is likely to add economic stimulus after data showed weaker-than-expected growth in April.

The CSI 300 Index added 1% as of 10:42 a.m. local time, paring an earlier gain of as much as 1.6%. Volume in the gauge was about 49% lower than the 30-day average at this time of day, signaling little conviction in the gains. The offshore yuan was little changed after briefly strengthening past the 6.9 per dollar level Wednesday. Government bonds were little changed.

“More stimulus will come but there will be a lag before that shows up in the hard data,” said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “Things will get worse, and markets will probably go lower, before getting better.”

Despite the rebound, China’s financial markets remain under pressure after trade talks with the U.S. unexpectedly turned sour in May. The recent rout had wiped out more than $1 trillion in value from stocks, triggering the bull market’s first 10% correction and prompting foreign investors to sell at a record pace. Yuan traders are eyeing the 7 per dollar level even as the Trump administration signaled more optimism around a deal.

Investors are expecting more support from Beijing should the economy continue to lose momentum.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Livia Yap in Singapore at lyap14@bloomberg.net;April Ma in Beijing at ama112@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.