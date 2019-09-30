(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market closed in the red ahead of the week-long National Day holiday for the first time since 2011. Equity traders were in no festive mood, after reports Friday that the White House is considering ways to limit U.S. investors’ exposure to China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.9% Monday to its lowest in a month as investors seized the last chance to price in the possibility of worsening tensions with the U.S. during the holiday.

