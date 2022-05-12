(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market has “some room for recovery” as the Asian nation may begin to ease lockdowns in major cities in the second half of the year, according to Credit Suisse Group AG.

“We are seeing good signs that we could by the end of June be on a path of unwinding lockdowns,” Jack Siu, Greater China chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Friday. The recent market selloff is overdone and a base-case scenario points to a recovery, he said.

Chinese stocks have tumbled this year, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index plunging 20%, as a stringent Covid Zero policy and crackdowns on private enterprise have combined to sap investor confidence. A slew of disappointing economic data from China this month also highlighted the growing toll of a lockdown-dependent approach, raising concerns that markets will remain under pressure unless China shifts its approach.

The government in Shanghai said on Friday it plans to achieve “no community spread” of the virus by mid-May, a milestone that has eluded the city despite nearly six weeks of strict lockdown measures. The lockdown imposed on its 25 million residents has been one of the longest and most punishing since the experience of Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in late 2019.

Strict control measures have also been put in place in other areas of China, but officials on Thursday denied rumors that Beijing will be locked down or put into a “quiet period” as the capital sees a slight increase of Covid cases.

