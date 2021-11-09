(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities dropped, nearing their lowest level in a year, as a pickup in October’s inflation dampened hopes for easing measures to help economic growth.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index declined 1.4% as of the mid-day break, set for its biggest slide since Sept. 14. Most sector subgauges fell, with materials and consumer shares leading the retreat with losses of at least 2.3%.

China’s factory-gate prices grew at the fastest pace in 26 years in October while consumer inflation also accelerated to come above market expectations, according to official figures released Wednesday. The data is set to limit authorities’ leeway to loosen monetary policy at a time when signs of cooling economic growth increase.

READ: China’s Factory Inflation Surges to 26-Year High, CPI Gains (1)

“Both CPI and PPI beat estimates, which is a bad news for the A share market,” said Ken Chen, an analyst at KGI Securities. “I still stay cautious on the market 4Q performance based on the macro environment.”

