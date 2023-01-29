(Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark equity gauge was set to enter a bull market as trading resumed after a week-long Lunar New Year break, with a rebound in consumption reinforcing optimism that the economic outlook is improving.

The CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 2.1% early Monday, taking its gains from an October low to over 20%. Spending patterns showed travelers swarmed China’s scenic destinations during the holiday, box office sales rose and bookings of hotels, guest houses and tourist spots exceeded the comparable period in 2019.

The stream of positive data sets the ground for Chinese equities to rally further, extending their outstanding rebound following the rollback of virus curbs and a policy pivot by Beijing late last year. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said their forecast of 5.3% growth for China’s economy this year could be raised with pent-up demand driving an earlier-than-expected recovery, while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. anticipates upgrades in earnings estimates following the holiday.

“The onshore market is catching up with the performance of Hong Kong and US markets during the Chinese New Year,” said Willer Chen, senior analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. “The market is very excited about the holiday data,” he said, adding that the details still show a mixed picture and stocks can go lower during the day.

READ: China Holiday Travel, Box Office Rebound After Covid Zero (1)

Market seasonality suggests that A-shares perform strongly after the Lunar New Year, averaging an increase of 2% in the week afterward during the past decade, with 70% chance of gains, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Kinger Lau wrote in a note.

Overseas investors purchased another 9.9 billion yuan ($1.47billion) worth of mainland stocks as of 9:52 a.m., increasing positions in all but one session this month to take total purchases to 122 billion yuan.

Shares in Hong Kong traded lower on Monday, having climbed last week on their return from holidays. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, fell as much as 1.3%.

