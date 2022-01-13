(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks dropped Thursday as a selloff in property names and concerns over a broadening omicron spread soured investor sentiment.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index lost as much as 1.6% to its lowest since Nov. 10, with liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. being the biggest drag. Real estate developers extend declines in afternoon trading amid a Bloomberg report that several of the nation’s biggest banks have become more selective about funding real estate projects by local government financing vehicles.

“Blue chip names resumed their drop, which weighed on the broader index,” said Ken Chen, an analyst at KGI Securities Co. “We still need to see better economic data amid the property sector stimulus and the worsening Covid spread also added pressure.”

China detected omicron in a second major port city, deepening concern of a wider outbreak at Beijing’s doorstep and raising the prospect that more foreign businesses might follow Toyota Motor Corp. in halting operations along the northeastern coast.

Meanwhile, China’s overnight repurchase rate climbed 25 basis points to 2.23%, the highest since October.

The CSI gauge climbed 1% on Wednesday, the most in about a month, in part due to expectations for the People’s Bank of China to cut interest rates, which would add further liquidity to the market at a time when global central banks including the Federal Reserve are moving toward withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus.

China’s slowdown probably extended into end-2021, with growth falling below 4% year on year in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Data on growth and December retail sales and industrial output is due Monday.

