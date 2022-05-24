(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks slid again on Tuesday as a broad package of measures to support the economy underwhelmed investors who continue to fret over the nation’s strict Covid Zero policy.

The CSI 300 Index slumped as much as 2.2% to be among the worst performers in Asia. The Hang Seng Index also fell more than 2% in Hong Kong after Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the financial hub will probably keep mandatory hotel quarantine requirements for incoming travelers until at least the end of June.

Traders focused on the lengthy virus outbreak in Beijing chose to sell stocks even as China rolled out a 33-point package that includes 140 billion yuan ($21 billion) in additional tax rebates and 300 billion yuan in railway construction bonds. Skepticism remains about whether the measures would provide a material boost to growth as the nation’s strict Covid containment steps cause major disruption to business activity.

“Since supply-chain disruptions and loss of public confidence are areas that Beijing has little control, cutting taxes and easing monetary policy are not likely to solve the problems much,” said Chi Lo, senior market strategist for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

The CSI 300 is down for a second day after capping its first back-to-back weekly gain since February amid an easing of lockdowns in Shanghai. A gauge of Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong lost 4%.

Still, auto stocks rallied in China and Hong Kong on Tuesday as analysts expect the latest stimulus measures to boost the sector.

