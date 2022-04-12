(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks bounced back in afternoon trading as foreign investors accelerated purchases and speculation mounted that policy makers will step in to support the economy.

The CSI 300 Index climbed as much as 1.7% as trading resumed after the mid-day break, versus a decline of 0.6% earlier in the session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also rebounded.

Bets that Chinese authorities will take measures to shore up growth and boost investor confidence have intensified after Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week. That suggested heightened concern about the outlook as widespread Covid lockdowns disrupt production and spending.

Given the warning, the uptick in the afternoon could be partly due to investors betting on a policy rate cut as per precedent play books, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at Mariana Ufp LLP.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 6.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) for today as of 1:51 p.m. in Hong Kong. That’s versus a tally of less than 2 billion yuan at the mid-day break.

