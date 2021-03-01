(Bloomberg) -- China’s bonds stood out as a haven last week when investors fled from virtually everywhere including Treasuries and high-yielding developing-nation debt.

Funds poured $671 million into exchange-traded funds tracking yuan bonds over the past five sessions, taking inflows so far this year to $2.2 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In contrast, they offloaded almost $600 million of emerging-market notes last week.

China’s bonds have largely escaped the tumult in global debt markets, with yields on the benchmark holding firm on Thursday while that on Treasuries soared more than 20 basis points. With strategists warning of more volatility in the days ahead, investors may find safety in the more-insulated Chinese debt market where fears of sudden monetary tightening is less prevalent.

“China bonds are likely to be a safe heaven now -- stable policy and growth make them less volatile compared to global peers, while yields are also more attractive,” said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “The notes’ relative performance this year will be better than bonds sold by other major economies.”

China’s sovereign notes are the third-best performer globally in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, thanks to their interest-rate advantage and inflows spurred by the nation’s inclusion in global bond indexes. The authorities’ successful containment of the coronavirus outbreak has also allowed the economy to rebound quicker.

The iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF, which tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Index of Chinese government and policy bank debt, saw the largest inflows among all similar contracts this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The fund gained 8.8% over the past year, beating most global peers.

Overseas investors are also buying more Chinese notes directly. In January, they purchased $27 billion of bonds in the interbank market, the most according to data going back to 2014. Sovereign securities accounted for $19 billion of the total inflows.

Over the past year, global investors boosted holdings of ETFs tracking China bonds by $5.6 billion, including secondary classes of the securities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They added $313 million of such funds over the past week and $1.2 billion so far this year, if only primary classes are considered, the figures showed.

