China Strengthens, Japan Must Avert Emergency, EU Trap: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- China continues to supply evidence that the nation first into the coronavirus crisis will be the first major economy to pull out of it, with data this week set to show an accelerating recovery
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country must try to avoid declaring another emergency, in order to soften the blow to the economy caused by the pandemic
- More economic upheaval is on the horizon in Europe as plans to end the unprecedented support for workers during the coronavirus pandemic threaten to tip millions of households into a debt trap
- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for the highest-ranking visit by an American official to the island in decades, a trip that stands to further worsen spiraling relations between the U.S. and China
- It’s “incredibly important” the U.S. deliver another round of fiscal policy measures to aid the economy as it weathers the coronavirus pandemic, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. The executive actions signed by President Donald Trump on Saturday add up to a thinning lifeline of support for an already-stalling U.S. economic recovery, but may refocus lawmakers on getting back to the table for negotiations
- Joe Biden’s promise to bridge the racial economic gap needs buy-in from one powerful person -- Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- and he doesn’t sound convinced
- The coronavirus pandemic is forcing India’s children out of school and into farms and factories to work, worsening a child-labor problem that was already one of the most dire in the world
- One in three U.K. employers plans to cut staff this quarter, highlighting the growing risk of a labor market crisis derailing the post-lockdown recovery as government support is withdrawn
- Thailand’s ailing economy, particularly its tourism and agriculture sectors, is poised to get a boost from new rules that ease the private cultivation and sale of medical marijuana
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched her campaign for a second term by reminding voters of her leadership credentials and pledging to steer the country through the economic crisis unleashed by Covid-19
