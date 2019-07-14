(Bloomberg) -- Attention is about to switch to China as slowing growth in the world’s biggest emerging market sharpens the focus on the rationale for policy easing around the world.

The country’s due to unveil a slew of data on Monday, starting off a week in which Indonesia, South Africa and Ukraine are forecast to cut rates in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s most recent dovish comments. There’s also an even chance that South Korea may ease too.

Idiosyncratic risks are likely to remain front and center of investor minds too, after Moody’s Investors Service lowered the outlook on Argentina’s credit score and Fitch Ratings cut Turkey’s debt deeper into junk territory, just as the U.S. considers imposing sanctions on the country over its purchase of a Russian missile system.

“The path of travel toward looser EM monetary policy is pretty clear and we are expecting the global wave of easing to continue,” said Paul Greer, a London-based money manager at Fidelity International, whose emerging-market debt fund has outperformed 97% of peers this year. But “this is not a classic environment for emerging-market currency appreciation as long as growth and trade remain sluggish.”

Expected swings in developing-nation currencies declined last week to the lowest level in almost two years and the average yield on local-currency emerging-market debt fell to new lows.

China Struggles

China is due to report on Monday its slowest quarterly growth in at least 27 years, with gross domestic product forecast to expand 6.2% in the three months through June

“Deviations by one-tenth of a percentage point from consensus, which have been the norm for many quarters, are less of a concern than the direction that growth is going,” Prakash Sakpal and Iris Pang, economists at ING Bank NV, wrote in a report. “Indeed, a downward trajectory will cast a shadow over investor sentiment as the trade dispute with the U.S. continues to cloud the growth outlook for the rest of the year”

Industrial production and retail sales are expected to have seen steady growth last month

Rate Cuts Beckon

Bank Indonesia’s dovish inclinations have been well-telegraphed in advance; Governor Perry Warjiyo said in June that a rate cut is a matter of timing and magnitude. Expectations for more easing by the Bank Indonesia have seen the nation’s benchmark government bonds rally since the end of May Indonesia’s trade numbers due Monday will also be under scrutiny as the central bank’s policy decisions take into account balance-of-payment conditions

While the consensus of 19 economists is for South African Reserve Bank to cut the country’s repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, two economists forecast a reduction of 50 basis points and three expect the bank to keep rates on hold

The majority of economists expect policy makers in Ukraine to lower borrowing costs by 50 basis points

Economists are split on the action to be taken by the Bank of Korea. Eight out of 16 who were surveyed by Bloomberg expect the central bank to cut the policy rate from 1.75% Thursday

Chile’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday after surprising investors with a 50 basis-point cut in June. Chile’s peso has gained almost 2% since that reduction, supported by increased copper prices. Peru’s May monthly economic activity index on Monday is likely to show growth remains weak

Turkey Faces Sanctions

President Donald Trump’s team has settled on a sanctions package to punish Turkey for receiving parts of a Russian missile-defense system and plans to announce it in the coming days, said people familiar with the matter The administration wants to wait until after Monday’s anniversary of a 2016 coup attempt against Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to avoid fueling speculation that the U.S. was responsible for the uprising, as Erdogan’s loyalists have claimed

Emerging-market strategists are the most pessimistic on the lira, after the Argentine peso, based on their fourth-quarter forecasts

Brazil’s Progress

Money managers will watch for further progress on Brazil’s pension overhaul before Congress breaks for a midyear recess until August. Wells Fargo said the bill’s faster-than-expected progress will allow for further savings, prompting the bank to boost its forecast for the real

May economic activity data in Brazil, to be released on Monday, will probably show an increase from a year earlier. Even if it does, the three-month moving average is set to stay negative, feeding concern of a second quarter of deteriorating growth. Beyond the pension bill, investors want interest-rate cuts that could help fuel a rebound in economic growth

Other Key Data

India will be releasing its June export figures, while the Philippines will announce its May remittance numbers, both of which have seen eight consecutive months of positive growth. India’s budget announcement, showing an improvement in the deficit, has helped the rupee become the top-performing Asian currency in July after the Indonesian rupiah

Argentina’s consumer-price inflation probably cooled for a third month in June, a sign the economy may be crawling out of a recession. Argentina’s peso outperformed Latin American peers in the past month, trimming its annual loss to less than 10%.

--With assistance from Tomoko Yamazaki, Alex Nicholson, Alec D.B. McCabe and Philip Sanders.

To contact the reporters on this story: Netty Ismail in Dubai at nismail3@bloomberg.net;Marcus Wong in Singapore at mwong547@bloomberg.net;Sydney Maki in New York at smaki8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Justin Carrigan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.