(Bloomberg) -- China has suspended the transport of all live pigs to Hong Kong after the first case of African swine fever was found in the city, according to a South China Morning Post report on Sunday.

The paper cited Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee saying that the suspension was part of an “established mechanism” and the importing of live pigs would be “automatically stopped” at sites found with cases of African Swine Fever.

A pig in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse was found to have the African Swine Fever virus, according to a statement from the city’s government on Friday. The infected pig was found in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse and its operation “will be suspended until the completion of disinfection work,” the government said.

All pigs from the slaughterhouse will be culled in order to minimize the risk of the virus spreading, the government said Friday. The South China Morning Post said Sunday the cull has been suspended after a pork trader protested against the move.

“We would like to reiterate that African Swine Fever will not be transmitted to humans and hence poses no food-safety risk,” said the government. “We envisage that fresh pork supply will be reduced in the near future.”

