China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Plant After Outbreak
China Customs said it will suspend imports from a Tyson Foods poultry slaughterhouse where there has been a confirmed cluster of coronavirus infections.
The plant is only identified by its registration code P5842. All products from the plant that are about to arrive in China or have arrived at the country’s ports will be seized by Customs, according to a statement from the government agency.
