(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator suspended vetting an onshore fund distribution application by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., after putting on hold similar requests from both local and foreign firms earlier this year.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission accepted Goldman’s application in April and suspended the process on July 1 after providing feedback twice, according to a notice on its website, without giving further details. Credit Suisse Group AG, Taikang Life Insurance Co. and Green Dahua Futures Co. also had their applications suspended by the watchdog between February and May.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman at Goldman declined to comment, while the CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment. It wasn’t clear whether the firms can renew their application after meeting certain requirements.

China’s lengthy and often opaque application process has always been a hurdle for foreign financial institutions, with tensions between Beijing and Washington often adding to the uncertainty. Regulators can impose onerous demands before granting licenses, including minimum staff numbers and other compliance requirements.

Meanwhile, the nation’s dogged pursuit of Covid Zero and a yearlong regulatory onslaught on its big technology companies and other private enterprises have hurt the economy and shaken confidence. That has prompted some global banks to temper the pace of expansion in the country after ramping up hiring and investment in the past two years amid China’s opening of its $59 trillion financial industry.

