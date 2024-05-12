(Bloomberg) -- China is taking advantage of lower international prices for coal and natural gas to replenish stockpiles of power fuels ahead of another long, hot summer.

Gas imports through the end of April jumped 21% from the previous year, while coal purchases climbed 13%. The increase in coal in particular has defied predictions that imports would moderate from last year’s record-setting pace, and comes after domestic production posted its first quarterly drop since the third quarter of 2020.

Coal miners are wrestling with heightened scrutiny on safety after a spate of fatal accidents, as well as depleting quality after the rush to expand capacity in recent years. Producers of China’s mainstay fuel are also putting limits on output growth as Beijing’s deadline to peak coal consumption by 2025 approaches.

That’s forcing utilities to lean more heavily on imports, an advantage given relatively lower fuel costs on the global market. The Japan-Korea marker for liquefied natural gas, Asia’s benchmark, averaged just over $9 per million British thermal units in the first quarter, down from $18 in the same period in 2023. Newcastle coal futures in major exporter Australia averaged $127 a ton, from $236 in the prior year.

Ensuring power supplies has been a priority for policymakers since a series of embarrassing shortages in 2021 and 2022 forced widespread factory shutdowns. Meanwhile, another unusually hot summer in the northern hemisphere is forecast, which is likely to raise demand for airconditioning in coming months.

Even as China has dramatically ramped up wind and solar in recent years, its power demand, including from electric vehicles, continues to outpace new supply, creating an ever greater need for fossil fuels. This year China’s power consumption is expected to increase 8% in the first half, with peak demand expected to surpass last year’s record by 100 gigawatts — the equivalent of adding Australia to the grid.

Still, there are signs the country may have reached a tipping point where new clean energy installations are enough to meet additional usage, which will push fossil fuels and their emissions into a long-term decline. Gas and coal prices have also inched up in recent weeks, leading some gas buyers to offer to resell summer cargoes, suggesting that the surge in imports may cool.

On the Wire

President Joe Biden will double, triple and quadruple tariffs on some Chinese goods this week, unveiling the measures at a White House event framed as a defense of American workers. Tariffs on China’s “new-trio” exports would have a modest immediate impact on China’s GDP and US-China trade, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The prime minister of Niger said neighboring Benin had violated trade agreements between the two nations and Niger’s Chinese partner by blocking crude shipments from Benin.

China’s credit in April shrank for the first time as government bond sales slowed, while loan expansion was worse than expected in a sign of weak demand.

Indonesian authorities have arrested a Chinese national suspected of conducting illegal mining activities in Borneo.

This Week’s Diary

Monday, May 13:

Nothing major scheduled

Tuesday, May 14:

North Copper online earnings briefing, 15:00

Wednesday, May 15:

China sets monthly medium-term lending rate, 09:20

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

Antaike copper conference in Jiangxi, day 1

HOLIDAY: Hong Kong

Thursday, May 16:

Antaike copper conference in Jiangxi, day 2

Friday, May 17:

China new home prices for April, 09:30

China industrial output for April, including steel & aluminum; coal, gas & power generation; and crude oil & refining. 10:00 Retail sales, fixed assets investment, property investment, residential property sales, jobless rate

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Antaike copper conference in Jiangxi, day 3

Saturday, May 18

China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, including agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina, copper and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product imports

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.